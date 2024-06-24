Assault Suspect, 29, Subdued By Officers After Foot Chase In Lyndhurst, Police Say

Lyndhurst Lt. Paul Haggerty and Officer Michael Carrino were called to a dispute on the 200 block of Orient Way around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said in a release.

At the scene, officers learned one man had been assaulted by Mike Londono, a Lyndhurst resident, Auteri said.

As Haggerty approached Londono, he began to sprint away, running south on Orient Way. Haggerty and Carrino gave chase on foot, with Londono leading them through the yard of a local home.

Haggery found Londono behind a local business, where Londono further refused to cooperate and became combative, Auteri said.

A brief struggle ensued at which point Haggerty was joined by officers Thomas Seickendick, Nicollette Villani, and Sal Wartel. Together they were able to subdue and arrest Londono.

Londono was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, simple assault, obstruction, and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault and one of the officers was treated for a cut to their hand.

