Assailants Flee Bus Stop Stabbing In Passaic, Victim Reported Stable

A Be On the Lookout was issued for a white Porsche Cayenne occupied by two males and a female following the stabbing on Main Avenue at Burgess Place, around the corner from Grand Elementary School, around 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

(UPDATE: A report that the vehicle was stopped by police on Route 21 couldn't immediately be confirmed.)

Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora was at the scene, "making sure everything's going smoothly around the school."

There was no immediate danger to anyone in the area, he said, adding that police were actively investigating the incident.

The victim was in stable condition at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson and expected to survive, responders said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the stabbing or has information that can help authorities identify and/or capture those responsible is asked to call Passaic police: (973) 365-3900.

