Artistic Visionary's Custom-Built Mansion Listed At $3.65M In Bergen County

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house at 240 Terrace Rd. in Franklin Lakes has landed on the market. The home offers "luxury, sophistication and unparalleled privacy" according to the listing.

"The home was custom built for a creative visionary that has an eye for artful and beautiful things," said listing agent is Mary Premtaj of Compass in Ridgewood.

"And this home essentially provided the perfect environment, or backdrop for her to express and display herself."

Amenities include a dipping pool embraced by flowering hydrangea and soaring ceilings, hints of blues and creams throughout the home.

The house also includes a chef's kitchen and dining area, a bedroom that opens to the patio and pool, and multiple laundry rooms, according to the listing.

The home was last sold in 2017 for $750,000. The property taxes will cost an estimated $28,542.

