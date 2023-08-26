Artichoke Basille's Newest NJ Location Holds Special Meaning To Franchise Owner

Artichoke Basille's is coming to New Brunswick.

According to its Facebook page, the pizzeria will be opening at 104 Easton Ave., a space previously occupied by Jimmy's Grill.

Artichoke made its New Jersey debut in Hoboken in 2019. This will be its third location in the Garden State, the other being in Jersey City.

The new location has special meaning to franchise owner Premal Shanghvi, according to PizzaMarketplace.com.

"This location in New Brunswick is just a block from College Avenue on the main campus, and as a proud graduate of Rutgers University myself, I'm so excited to be back here," Premal said.

"We're also thrilled to partner with the Rutgers University Foundation and give back some of our opening day sales to such a wonderful cause as the Scarlet Promise Grants that helps students assimilate to college experience. We're both confident that the students will fall in love with the Artichoke Pie and we can't wait to share an authentic 'taste of New York' with the community."

Artichoke Basille's plans to open on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

