Arsonist Torches Cars In Bergen County Driveway, Cops Say

Two vehicles went up in flames in what police believe may have been arson in a Bergen County driveway early Thursday, Oct. 2, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: New Milford PD
Cecilia Levine
New Milford Police received a 911 call at 3:53 a.m. reporting the fire outside 327 Jordan Road, Chief Brian Clancy said. The New Milford Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.

“There was no extension to the house but there was minor smoke and heat damage,” Clancy said.

The fire was deemed suspicious, and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad is leading the investigation, according to police.

