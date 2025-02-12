Arsonist, DUI Driver Arrested Again — This Time For Package Thefts, Cops In Bergen County Say

Marialyse Debel, 64, was taken into custody outside her home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, following an investigation by the Waldwick Police Detective Bureau, Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

Authorities began looking into reports of stolen deliveries from The Station Apartments at 41 West Prospect St., on Feb. 3. Detective T.J. Palaia identified Debel as a suspect, leading to her arrest, police said.

Debel has a prior arrest for arson in Midland Park on Sept. 22, 2024, during which she set hallway decor on fire in an apartment building, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirmed. She also racked up multiple DUI arrests in Ramsey and Glen Rock.

Debel was charged with theft offenses and booked into the Bergen County Jail after processing, police said.

