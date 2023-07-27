A Few Clouds 93°

Arrest, Release, Repeat: Career Petty Criminal Busted By Lyndhurst Police

A repeat offender with the proverbial arm's-length rap sheet spent all of three days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him on shoplifting charges out of Lyndhurst.

Paul Spana
Paul Spana Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Lyndhurst PD / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Paul Spana, 58, Kearny, has spent a considerable portion of his adult life being arrested and then quickly released after he's jailed -- and sometimes before he's even brought to the lockup, records show.

This time he ran through the parking lot after snatching $155 worth of laundry detergent from the Walgreens on Valley Brook Avenue, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officer Robert Litterio watched as Spana hid the goods in his vehicle, the lieutenant said.

He tried to hide himself in another store, but Lt. Nick Coviello grabbed him, he said.

Spana, who was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Hudson County, was carrying a crack pipe, Auteri said.

Lyndhurst police charged him with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge in Hackensack released Spana on Tuesday, July 25, three days after the arrest, records show.

