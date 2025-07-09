Armed Robber from Bergen Forced Clerk To Floor In Terrifying Heist At NY Store: DA

Bergen County resident Nelson Morales, age 45, of Cliffside Park, was indicted by a Rockland County grand jury on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping in connection with a June incident in Rockland County, Rockland District Attorney Tom Walsh announced on Wednesday, July 9.

The charges stem from a robbery that happened Wednesday, June 25, at the Finest Vape and Smoke Shop in Garnerville, prosecutors said.

Authorities say Morales entered the store wearing a mask and visibly holding what appeared to be a pistol. He walked to the back of the shop where a lone employee was working, pointed the gun at him, and demanded access to a safe.

When the employee said he didn’t know the code, Morales allegedly forced him to the front of the store and demanded that he open the cash register. The employee, fearing for his life, complied.

During the robbery, the clerk was on the floor and not allowed to move except when instructed by Morales, according to the DA's Office.

Morales eventually took several items from a shelf and placed them in a bag before fleeing the store with around $800 in cash and stolen merchandise, prosecutors said.

After the robbery, Morales was later caught in Orangetown, according to Haverstraw Police.

The incident was investigated by the Haverstraw Police Department, with help from the New York State Police and Rockland County Sheriff's Department.

Morales is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, July 9, at 2 p.m. before County Court Judge Kevin J. Russo. If convicted, he faces between 5 and 25 years in state prison.

