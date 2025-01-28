Armed NY Pair Terrorized Gas Attendants Along Major Bergen County Highways: Prosecutor

Veron S. Brown, 26, and Ryan D. Servis, 25, of Mount Vernon, were identified as the masked men terrorizing gas station attendants across the region since January 2024, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 7, 2024, at 4:50 a.m., when Clifton Police responded to an armed robbery at a Route 3 gas station. Two masked men in a black SUV reportedly threatened a gas station attendant and stole credit cards and cash. Minutes later, a second gas station on Route 3 in Clifton was also robbed by two masked men in a similar manner.

The crime spree continued as Hasbrouck Heights Police responded to a gas station robbery on Route 17 at 5 a.m. One of the suspects reportedly pressed a firearm against the gas station attendant’s torso before stealing $150 in cash. Shortly after, Little Ferry Police were alerted to another armed robbery on Route 46 East, where two suspects pointed a gun at an attendant and fled with $90.

Authorities later determined that the same stolen black Kia Sorento was used in the robberies. Detectives also uncovered that the vehicle’s license plate had been swapped with one stolen from Clifton.

Additional incidents occurred in Fort Lee and Newark in late January 2024, involving a gray Kia Sportage. Both vehicles were confirmed to have been stolen from New York City before being used in the robberies.

On Aug. 22, 2024, special agents from the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office apprehended Brown and Servis in Westchester County and the Bronx. Both men were extradited to Bergen County and are currently being held at the Bergen County Jail.

Brown faces a 17-count indictment, including seven counts of first-degree armed robbery and charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, and theft of a motor vehicle. Servis was indicted on seven charges, including three counts of first-degree armed robbery.

