Armed Duo Sought In Overnight Gas Station Robbery Spree On Separate Highways In Bergen, Passaic

The BP on eastbound Route 3 in Clifton was held up at 5 a.m. Jan. 7. One of the robbers had a handgun, the attendant told police.

Less than 10 minutes later a similar gunpoint robbery occurred at the Shell station on northbound Route 3 off the corner of Malcolm Avenue.

The third holdup occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a gas station on Route 46 in LIttle Ferry.

Police believed the same bandits were involved. They fled in what witnesses said was a black Kia Sorrento. It was too soon to tell what, or how much, they got away with.

No injuries were reported.

