Ariana Grande's Ex-BF, Former NJ Nets Kid Dancer Sexted With Underage Students, Police Say

Long Island’s Jordan Viscomi, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Wednesday, May 17, according to Suffolk County Police.

According to investigators, he met and befriended two girls, ages 15 and 16, while they were dance students there.

Over three days in April 2023, Viscomi engaged in live video chats and text messages with the teens, and exchanged sexual content with them, police said.

Following an investigation, Viscomi was arrested on six counts of use of a child in a sexual performance; four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child; four counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors; two counts of second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 18.

Viscomi is a dance instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics, located on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale.

According to his bio at PeriDance, Viscomi's dance career started when he was just a child, auditioning "on a whim" for his first professional gig at six years old. One of his first-ever dancing jobs was dancing with the NBA's NJ Nets and Knicks dance teams, the bio says.

He was also once a backup dancer for Grande, and the two dated from 2011 to 2012.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Viscomi to contact the agency at 631-854-8552.

