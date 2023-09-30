Architect That Makes Jersey Shore Dream Homes Come True Opens Shiny New HQ

Walters is putting the finishing touches on the newly-built Ship Bottom location which it moved into over this summer. The headquarters will eventually include a realty office and restaurant.

The two-story, 5,000-square-foot building at 701 Central Ave. houses two divisions of the development firm: Walters Homes, including a sales and design center, and Walters Architecture.

A grand opening is planned for next spring, a spokeswoman said on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Walters Homes website says the company is looking forward to helping clients build their Jersey Shore dream home.

“We’ve designed our new custom homes headquarters to better serve Long Beach Island by offering services that bridge the gap in custom homebuilding and design,” said Ed Walters Jr., president and founder of Walters. “At this new location, clients will work with our experienced team of architects, designers and sales professionals to put together a customized game plan for their new home.”

Walters occupies the building’s second story. The first floor will house a real estate company and a restaurant — both to be announced in the coming months, officials said.

In nearby Ortley Beach, another Walters sales office opened this summer. Located on the corner of Route 35 and 3rd Ave., that operation serves as the central hub for the Osborn Dunes at South Mantoloking development in Brick.

With its main headquarters in Barnegat, Walters bills itself as a leader in sustainable construction and has residential developments throughout Ocean County. The privately held firm says it "is committed to the highest construction standards and environmentally responsible building practices."

Since 1984, Walters has grown steadily. The company also includes Walters Apartments based in Haddonfield, Camden County.

