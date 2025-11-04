Apple Users Get Major Improvements With iOS 26.1 Release: What To Know

The update, released Monday, Nov. 3, refines last season’s "Liquid Glass" look and adds more ways for users to customize and secure their devices.

One of the most noticeable changes is the new Liquid Glass Tinted Option. Users can now swap the default transparent style for a more opaque, high-contrast look in apps and notifications.

This tweak should help improve readability, especially in bright conditions or for those who prefer bolder visuals.

Another standout addition is the updated alarm interface. Now, when an alarm goes off, it requires a "slide to stop" gesture instead of just a tap. This change aims to cut down on accidental dismissals, making it more likely that users will wake up on time.

The update also introduces a way to disable the swipe-left camera shortcut on the Lock Screen. People who have ever opened the camera by accident in their pocket or bag can now turn off this gesture in the Camera settings menu.

Music lovers are getting an upgrade, too. In Apple Music, the mini-player now supports new gestures. You can swipe left or right to skip tracks quickly. For those who use their iPhone to work out, iOS 26.1 allows manual workout logging in the Fitness app.

A major focus of this update is language support. Live Translation with AirPods now works for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean, and Italian.

Apple Intelligence features have also expanded to include Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.

Background security improvements are a big part of this release. The system can now install critical security patches automatically and silently in the background. This means better protection without waiting for a full OS update.

Apple also says, "The update includes over 50 security fixes for various vulnerabilities, including flaws in WebKit and the Kernel."

Other updates include improved controls for local video and audio recording, the option to choose where files are saved, an audio-only toggle, and enhanced FaceTime audio quality on low-bandwidth networks.

To get iOS 26.1, go to Settings, tap General, then Software Update and select Update Now. The update is available for iPhone 11 and later models.

