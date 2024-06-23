Highly-Anticipated Rooftop Restaurant Now Open In Popular NJ Beach Town

AP Rooftop is newly-open on the third floor of the 5th Avenue Pavilion on Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park.

The restaurant is part of the McLoone Group, which operates multiple upscale eateries across the Jersey Shore, including the Iron Whale, located below AP Rooftop.

The AP Rooftop's description on the McLoone Group website says the restaurant serves as a gathering place with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

"The concept is a coastal Mediterranean type fair including fresh made pizzas, salads, seafood and a plethora of small plates and handhelds.

"The space will also service the much anticipated Arthur Pryor Bandshell which will be programmed throughout the summer, particularly Thursday night concerts with the Asbury Park Concert Band."

Locals have been excitedly anticipating the restaurant's opening, according to comments left on Instagram where AP Rooftop teased its arrival.

Owner Tim McLoone in a statement shared to social media

"We really see this as a meeting place for people who may just want to see friends over a beverage or stay for a more complete dining experience" he said. "This will be unlike any of our other operations."

