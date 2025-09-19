AOC Eyeing Run For President Or Senate In 2028, Report Says

Axios reports her team is positioning her for either a presidential campaign or a Senate race against fellow New Yorker and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is up for re‑election in '28, citing people familiar with her operation.

Ocasio‑Cortez’s office declined to comment to Axios, which also noted a Schumer spokesperson did not respond, Axios said.

A Schumer–Ocasio‑Cortez matchup would pit a 74‑year‑old party traditionalist against the 35‑year‑old face of the Democrats’ insurgent left, a generational clash with national implications.

This year, Ocasio‑Cortez has barnstormed far beyond her Bronx–Queens district, holding events both in and out of New York, while pouring millions into expanding an already formidable online presence.

She has also brought in former senior advisers to Sen. Bernie Sanders to bolster her operation. While she hasn’t made a decision, aides are “working to give her choices,” Axios reports.

Her national travel has included appearances alongside Sanders on a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, drawing large, enthusiastic crowds.

Ocasio‑Cortez, widely known as AOC, is a three‑term congresswoman who has represented New York’s 14th District since 2019.

Born in the Bronx and raised in Yorktown Heights in Northern Westchester County, she graduated from Yorktown High School and later from Boston University, cum laude, with degrees in international relations and economics.

After college, she returned to the Bronx, became an activist, and worked as a waitress and bartender before shocking the political world by defeating Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley in the 2018 primary.

Taking office at age 29, she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and a leading voice of the party’s progressive wing and “Squad.”

For now, the 2028 decision remains open.

However, groundwork — travel, staffing, message testing, and infrastructure — is being laid, positioning Ocasio-Cortez to move quickly whether she chooses a presidential lane or a high-stakes challenge for one of the most powerful Senate seats in the country.

