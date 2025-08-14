Anything But Subtle: Peek Inside 'Most Colorful Home In Queens,' Listed For $3M

Billed as “the most colorful home in Queens,” this 6-bedroom, 4-bath custom showpiece in Astoria is less a house and more an eternal spring garden you can actually live in.

Listed by Nest Seekers International, the 2,856-square-foot semi-detached brick stunner greets visitors with a graceful arched entryway before whisking them into a kaleidoscope of floral finishes, candy-colored walls, and hand-selected chandeliers that double as art.

Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the vibe light and airy, as if the entire space decided to throw itself a garden party.

Currently configured as a dazzling owner’s duplex with a third-floor rental, the home blends personality with practicality.

The ground level — ideal for a medical office, creative studio, or simply more living space — is now set up residentially, but the possibilities are endless, the listing says.

Other perks include a private garage (currently used for storage), a charming side yard made for outdoor dinners or mingling over rosé, and the curb appeal of a boutique European villa tucked right into the heart of Queens.

Whether you’re an artist craving inspiration or simply someone who loves a good chandelier moment, this home is ready to make a statement — and maybe a few Instagram reels.

Check out the complete listing from Nest Seekers International.

