Antonio Brown Detained After Chaotic Miami Boxing Fight, Jokes About CTE On Stream (Video)

Brown, 36, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver who later bounced around the NFL, was involved in a violent scuffle on Friday night in Miami that had to be broken up — though not before the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

Brown was handcuffed by local police after the incident, though he clarified that he was simply being detained so he could calmly tell officers his side of the story.

"Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me," he posted on social media. 'I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED."

According to Brown, he was jumped at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Boxing event as they went after his jewelry.

Shots were reportedly fired during the incident.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night," he posted. "I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.

"I will be talking to my legal (counsel) and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me."

Brown, who later returned to the event, said he will keep his fans posted "step-by-step on the process," though he made a quick joke about CTE on his way out.

“I got CTE, I blacked out,” he said on the stream. “I blacked out, Adin. I don’t know what happened."

