Another Cast Member Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

Emil Wakim, who joined the show last season, announced on Instagram he will not be returning for a second season.

"It was a gut punch of a call to get but I’m so grateful for my time there," Wakim wrote. "I was at Six Flags celebrating my friends 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through Bugs Bunny Park and stared out across Daffy Duck Lake thinking about life."

Wakim, the show's first cast member of Lebanese descent, called SNL "the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life.

"I will miss it dearly," Wakim said. "Thank you to Lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life. I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in and I'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. here’s to making more art without compromise.

Wakim is the second cast member to announce his departure. Devon Walker announced earlier this week he would not be returning.

Like Walker, Wakim struggled to get get on the show, with his screentime ranking third to last, according to Saturday Night Network.

