Another Arrest Made In Murder Of Garfield Man In Paterson: Prosecutor

Jihad Abdullah has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons offenses in connection with the March 22 killing of 21-year-old d Jah’Zyer Montgomery near 12th Avenue and East 24th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-in-Charge Patrick Murray said.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also charged earlier this month.

At approximately 5:05 p.m. on March 22, Paterson officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found Montgomery suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Montgomery was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A joint investigation by the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office identified Abdullah as a suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday, April 23, without incident, officials said.

A motion for pre-trial detention has been filed and will be heard by a Superior Court judge, with the date to be determined.

