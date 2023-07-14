Animals Displaced By Flooding Rescued By North Jersey Shelter

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Mendham saved three dogs and 15 cats following a treacherous drive to the Windham County Humane Society in Brattleboro, Vermont.

While the Windham shelter itself was left intact, many surrounding areas sustained serious damage due to the “intense rainstorms caused catastrophic flooding:”

St. Hubert’s Executive Director Tiffany Barrow was one of three who made the eight-hour round-trip drive on Tuesday, July 12 — and according to ABC, a second trip may be taken.

"We are absolutely gonna stay in communication with them and if they need us to come again, we will go again," Barrow told the outlet. "It's community helping community…we're here to help."

St. Hubert’s is urgently seeking foster/adoption applications in order to make room for new animals that may be coming in due to the ongoing flood conditions. The Windham County Humane Society is also accepting food/supply donations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.