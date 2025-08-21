Mostly Cloudy 73°

Animals Blown Up With Fireworks, Videos Posted On Social Media: Police

Animals were intentionally blown up using fireworks in a Pittsburgh neighborhood—and the horrifying footage was posted online, authorities announced on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Aleksandr Popov @5tep5
 Photo Credit: Unsplash/designecologist
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

The Violence Prevention Unit was first alerted to the animal cruelty video around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, after it surfaced on social media, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The graphic videos show mice taped to fireworks and detonated. Investigators believe the mice were purchased from a local pet store before being killed.

Detectives traced the incident to the 410 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in Northview Heights. At the scene, officers found a plastic bin, fireworks remnants, and a roll of tape.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene, and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Detectives also reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

A day later—on Thursday, Aug. 14—Zone 1 officers and VPU detectives executed a search warrant at the same address. One adult man was detained on unrelated charges, police said. Additional charges related to the animal cruelty case are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

