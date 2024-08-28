Animal Advocate Janine Weinert, Formerly Of Norwood, Dies Suddenly At 57

The West Milford resident, formerly of Norwood, died unexpectedly at 57 years old, according to a GoFundMe page launched for her loved ones.

Nancy Warner, the page creator, remembered Janine for her kindness and altruism.

"An amazing woman, a fiercely dedicated mother to Aidan, an animal advocate and a loving and devoted partner to her soulmate Keith," Warner writes.

"No matter what she was struggling with personally, she would always reach out to help anyone in need in the community. Even a perfect stranger. Keith too, who would be the first to go out to help a stranger in a snowstorm, with a flat, or to fix their generator so they'd have heat. He is just 'that guy.'"

Warner noted that her dear friend struggled with health issues for years, all while taking care of her son and rescuing animals, "without a complaint."

Janine founded the Facebook group Bergen County NJ Lost and Found Pets, which has more than 12K members. She was also the founder of Scoopy Doo Pet Sitters.

"My love for animals started very young," her bio reads. "My father used to breed show dogs and hunting dogs. There were always puppies in our house. Since then I have always brought home every stray and had a wide variety of pets to say the least."

Janine went on to explain her latest passion was animal rescue.

"My heart breaks for all of the dogs and cats that are put to sleep each day," she said. "I may not save as many as I would like but each one I do save means the world to me. Each one takes a piece of my heart with them."

Condolences poured in for Janine on Facebook:

"You were a wonderful person and always there to help people and animals," oner person said. "May you RIP and know you were a true angel here on Earth. I will never forget you."

"Oh Janine," another added. "You worked tirelessly for your family and friends and animals. I hope you RIP and that your family can find some comfort in knowing how special and loving you were to everyone. We were so blessed to have 'JW' star in our lives and even more so knowing you. I am very sad about this."

Services for Janine Weinert have not yet been finalized. Click here to donate to the campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.