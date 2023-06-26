Angels In Blue Honored In Cresskill For Saving Convulsing Infant's Life

Cresskill Police Officer Bryan Gil was working a road detail at the intersection of Union Avenue and Piermont Road when he heard a young mother scream for help.

Her child, barely 15 months old, had begun convulsing.

Gil radioed for EMS and other resources, then began delivering back blows to help clear the infant's airway.

Arriving instantly were Officer Andrew Vigorita, who continued the back blows, and Officer Michael Stevens, who put the child in the recovery position -- moving her arm, bending her knee, then carefully rolling her onto her side and gently tilting her head back.

The convulsion stopped and she began breathing again. Oxygen was administered and the infant was rushed to the hospital.

Lives changed on Aug. 18, 2022. Fate took a different course.

Young Sydney, who lives with her folks in Maryland, is now 2 years old -- happy, healthy and thriving.

Although they couldn't be there, Sydney's grandparents were happy to attend an American Red Cross presentation of a "Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action" to the heroes in Cresskill last week.

Grandma Sharon Abrams read a letter from Sydney's parents:

"Sydney is a remarkable little girl," it said, in part. "She leaves us in awe every day. The love we have for her is indescribable. Her health and well-being are our top priority.

"As such, it is hard to put into words the gratitude we feel towards the three officers who helped our little girl in one of her greatest times of need. 'Thank you,' simply doesn’t capture how we feel.

"Your quick thinking, calmness under pressure, and professionalism were made apparent that fateful day, and your actions prevented what could have been an unthinkable tragedy," Abrams read. "While we regret not being able to be with you today, we hope that these words convey the tremendous appreciation we have for you."

Originally conceived as a single honor in 1911, the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award has evolved into a trio: the Certificate of Merit, the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders and the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

Thousands of individuals who have saved or have sustained a life have been recognized -- many of whom learned the necessary skills through Red Cross training.

