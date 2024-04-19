NJ Ex-Con Featured On 'America's Most Wanted' Sentenced For Deadly Stabbing

Angelo Grenci, 47, of Berkeley Township, was sentenced on Friday, Apr. 19 to 20 years in state prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 29 to aggravated manslaughter in the killing of 50-year-old Carlton Williams of Seaside Heights.

Toms River and Berkeley Township police responded to RWJBarnabas Community Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, and officers found Williams had been stabbed in the neck. He was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and died there on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Ocean County's medical examiner said Williams died from an anoxic brain injury secondary to bleeding from a stab to the neck. His death was also ruled a homicide.

Investigators said Grenci stabbed Williams in the neck during a fight on Magnolia Avenue in the Manitou Park section of Berkeley Township at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Grenci was arrested on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, when police executed a search warrant at his home.

Prosecutors said investigators also found pictures of child pornography on Grenci's computer and cell phone. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, that Grenci was additionally charged with possession of child pornography.

Grenci was brought to the Ocean County Jail and he's serving a sentence in state prison for an unrelated crime. Records from the state Department of Corrections said Grenci was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, for robbery and theft in Monmouth County.

In March 2010, Grenci released a book called "Inabsentia," which claims to be the "true story of one of America's Most Wanted who was tried and convicted while absent." According to an Amazon listing, the book discusses Grenci fleeing to Mexico and eventually being sent to a Mexican prison.

As part of the No Early Release Act, Grenci must serve 17 years of his aggravated manslaughter sentence before he's eligible for parole.

