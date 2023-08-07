America's First Chocolate Caviar Wall Is In Newly-Opened Store At Westfield Garden State Plaza

Venchi, founded in Turin in 1878, has brought a ChocoGelateria to the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. The store opened in July.

This is Venchi's second location in New Jersey, the second being at the Short Hills Mall.

The world-famous chocolatier was recently featured in an article on Bon Appetite by Lauren Corona, aptly titled, "These Italian Chocolates Are Basically Solid Nutella."

Um, sold?

Venchi's Paramus location is the only one to boast a Chocoviar Wall. That's chocolate caviar, which features cocoa pearls made from 75 percent Cuor di Cacao. Chocoviars embody unexpected fillings in a crunchy shell of chocolate, covered with delicious chocolate caviar.

They can be enjoyed in two bites thanks to their generous size and come in a variety of flavors including Pistachio, Dark 75%, Gianduia, Creme Brulee, Crema Cacao, and soon Arancia and Stracciatella.

The candy treats at Venchi are all made in Italy, but not the gelato, which is made in-house every day.

Venchi first arrived in the United States with the opening of its first ChocoGelateria in New York City in November 2018. This boutique features an iconic chocolate waterfall.

Since then, Venchi has been expanding and plans on opening six other US locations this year.

Venchi is located on Level 1 near Nieman Marcus.

