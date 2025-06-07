Americans Bombarded By Robocalls In May: See Most Common Scam

YouMail released its Robocall Index on Friday, June 6. May's call volume dropped slightly by 2.5% from April but was still 7% higher than May 2024.

April's data showed the highest number of robocalls since August 2023.

"It's nice to get a breather from 2025's trend of higher robocall volume," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "However, it's disappointing that the volume continues at a high level, and consumers still need to protect themselves from these annoying and sometimes dangerous calls."

The numbers remain high, averaging 165 million robocalls per day and about 1,803 calls per second throughout May. From January through May, Americans have already faced 23.8 billion robocalls, an 11% increase compared to the same stretch in 2024.

While many types of robocalls dipped in May, scam calls rose sharply, with more than 690 million scam calls were placed, up more than 10% from April. Scam and telemarketing robocalls made up about 55% of May's total volume, a share similar to April.

Here's the breakdown by type:

Notifications: 1.26 billion calls

Payment Reminders: 890 million calls

Telemarketing: 1.99 billion calls

Scams: 690 million calls

May's most problematic campaign involved scam calls falsely urging people to pay for Google search visibility.

"Our records show your listing is not verified or missing important information keeping your customers from finding you," a common message said. "Press 1 now so we can verify your Google My Business listing. If you are the business owner, press 1 now. If your account is not verified, customers searching for your services on Google will not find your listing. Press 1 now to verify your listing. Press 2 or call (866) 202-3044 and EMG listings will remove you from this list."

The campaign flooded consumers with tens of millions of calls in May, using tens of thousands of different phone numbers and slight variations of the same script.

YouMail said the calls often targeted people who had no business listings, didn't identify the caller upfront, and used a new number each time to avoid blocking.

