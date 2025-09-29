American Expands Flight Options Through New Partnership With Canadian Airline

Porter Airlines is entering a codeshare agreement with American, the companies announced on Monday, Sept. 29. The arrangement will go into effect immediately for American flights from four US destinations, including Philadelphia International Airport.

Codesharing will also begin immediately through Porter in five Canadian cities, including Edmonton, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

"Canada is one of the most popular destinations for travelers, and American is excited to partner with Porter Airlines to unlock more travel options for customers," said Anmol Bhargava, American's senior vice president of global alliances. "This partnership puts customers at the forefront, and we look forward to providing even more seamless transborder travel options together."

Under the deal, American will place its code on select Porter flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), including routes to Phoenix (PHX) and several Canadian cities. American rewards members on codeshared Porter flights will earn frequent flyer miles on both airlines.

The agreement is expected to grow "over time" to cover more of each airline's network.

"This partnership with American Airlines provides a true competitive alternative for passengers needing more options when flying between Canada and the United States," Porter senior vice president Edmond Eldebs said. "By initially combining Porter's growing Canadian network with American's extensive reach in the US and southern destinations, we are offering improved connectivity in combination with Porter's commitment to high-quality service."

Porter was founded in 2006, launching from its hub at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ). The airline flies to more than 40 destinations, including the US, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

Northeast cities with Porter flights include Boston, New York City, and Washington, DC.

