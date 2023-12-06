American Dream: Pizza Chefs From Italy Open Bergen County Restaurant

Culto Italiano, or the Italian vibe, opened on Dec. 1 at 49 W. Church Street in Bergenfield.The three pizza chefs are 31-year-old Corrado Cervelli, 23-year-old Angelo Riccio, Gianni Massaro. The other two owners are Tammy Castellanos and her husband, Ariel Castellanos, of Rutherford.

All of the food is made from scratch using ingredients from Italy, Tammy tells Daily Voice. Right now, Culto is takeout or catering orders only.

Cervelli, the executive chef, Riccio, and Massaro were all born in Italy, while Tammy is from Honduras and Ariel's parents are from Argentina and Ecuador.

Culto Italiano was Cervelli's idea, and began as a catering company in 2020 — just three years after he immigrated to the U.S. from Naples.

Cervelli grew up making authentic Neapolitan pizza in his family restaurant in Naples, and hoped to follow in his father's culinary footsteps since he was 6 years old. By the time he turned 13, Cervelli was already proving his talent and passion making pizza Napoletana.

With help from Riccio, who moved to America at 19 years old, Massaro, a trained chef, and the Castellanos', who own an accounting business together, Cervelli is hoping that the brick and mortar store will help complete his American Dream.

They all do.

"We are all trying to work hard and make our dream come true," Tammy Castellanos said.

Click here to place an order from Culto Italiano, 49 W. Church St., Bergenfield.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.