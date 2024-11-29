Amazon Workers Go On Strike, Protest In 20 Nations, Including US

Protesting under the banner of “Make Amazon Pay.” employees have walked off the job across six continents in 20 countries, including the United States.

The strike is scheduled to last from Black Friday on Nov. 29 through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, the UNI Global Union announced, saying protests will be held in majors cities in the US, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, India, Brazil and elsewhere.

The strike could cause customers' holiday deliveries to be delayed, economic experts told ABC News.

The strike and protests are to "hold Amazon accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy," according to the union.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” said Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union. “(Amazon owner Jeff) Bezos’s company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped.

"We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.