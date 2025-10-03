Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Will Win Fall’s Big Deal Battle In October?

Amazon is dropping its Prime Big Deal Days on October 7–8, while Walmart fires back with Deals Delivered from October 7–12. Two giants, one week, and every cart is up for grabs.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015, sparking the mega-sale craze. What began as a midsummer special has since doubled into a twice-a-year ritual, with the October edition growing from a test run into tradition. Walmart quickly jumped in, stacking its own overlapping sales to compete head on.

This round is all about duration and access. Amazon gives you 48 hours of deep discounts across gadgets, fashion, home, beauty—exclusively to Prime members. Walmart counters with five days of deals, open to all shoppers with no membership gate. That widens the field and the pressure.

On results, Amazon says its 2024 October event was its biggest October ever, and Prime members reportedly saved more than $1 billion globally.

Unlike Amazon, Walmart hasn’t disclosed how much it rakes in from these events. But it doesn’t really need to—the competition is written into the calendar. Amazon brings the blitz; Walmart plays the long game.

Bottom line: Watch, compare, and pounce where the discount hits hardest.

