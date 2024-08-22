Amazon Fresh Opens In Shuttered Bergen County Kmart (Look Inside)

The 40,000-square-foot store on Memorial Drive, which replaced the Kmart that closed in 2016, is the third in New Jersey. The two others are located in Paramus and Eatontown.

Other businesses at the shopping center include Blink Fitness, the Little Gym of Lodi, KPOT Korean BBQ, and Aldi. ShopRite is located about one mile away on Main Street.

The Amazon Fresh store in Lodi features the company's latest brick-and-mortar design unveiled last year in Chicago and Southern California.

Customers can expect to find a wide selection of national brands, high-quality produce and protein, and Amazon’s private label brands like Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, and 365 by Whole Foods Market.

“Lodi is thrilled to welcome Amazon Fresh to our thriving town,” said Lodi Mayor Scott Luna. “As we continue building for the future, we appreciate Amazon’s investment in this store, which will be a wonderful amenity for our residents.”

What sets Amazon Fresh apart is its ability to merge the convenience of online grocery shopping with an elevated in-store experience. Customers can take advantage of fast grocery delivery and pickup options, while also enjoying ways to make grocery shopping in-store more convenient, like the Amazon Dash Cart and Amazon One.

Amazon Fresh has a wide assortment of grocery essentials from national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood, as well as a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in-store every day — and promises great deals on Atlantic salmon, seedless grapes, organic Honeycrisp Apples, and more.

The store will offer a department offering a wide selection of crackers, cheeses, and charcuterie from local and national brands, and a wide selection of international flavors with condiments and sauces from around the world.

Customers will also find grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, wraps, and snack boxes, and can stop in after work to grab take-and-bake pizzas, ready-to-heat burritos, and ready-made meals to simplify dinner plans.

Customers will find more than 100 regional brands and favorites at the Lodi Amazon Fresh store including Boylan Bottling Soda, Hu Kitchen, and Taylor Provisions.

The store has a community partnership with Community FoodBank of New Jersey, which focuses on serving as a champion for addressing root causes of hunger, delivering neighbor-centric solutions, and fostering collaborative partnerships across all sectors of society for New Jersey.

A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday morning, Aug. 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.