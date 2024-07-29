A Few Clouds 82°

Amazon Box Truck Flips On Route 17 Ramp After Long Day Of Deliveries, Two Hospitalized (Photos)

Only a flat screen TV and an empty box remained in the trailer of an Amazon truck that overturned on Route 17 Sunday, July 28 in Paramus, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving reported from the scene.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The box truck driver and his helper were in the southbound lanes approaching the ramp to Route 4 when the truck flipped into a drainage ditch, Loving said.  Both were taken by a Paramus EMS ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center.

A delivery service manager at the scene tells loving the pair had finished making all deliveries of the day. A heavy-duty tow truck removed the heavily-damaged vehicle from the scene, where firefighters, EMS, and police responded.

