Support Swells After Livingston Resident Amanda Magenheim Dies Of Asthma Attack, 21

Amanda Nicole Magenheim, a student at Penn State University and a native of Livingston, NJ, died on Friday, Jan. 12 after suffering a severe asthma attack at the age of 21, according to a fundraiser set up to support her family.

 Photo Credit: Amanda Magenheim Facebook photo
 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

A devoted Nittany Lion, Magenheim made the Dean's List every semester and dreamed of becoming an occupational therapist, according to her obituaryShe is survived by her parents, Donna and Sanford, her sisters, Alyssa and Erica, and numerous other family members and friends, her obituary reads.

The fundraiser was organized by Magenheim's cousin, Julia Garamella and its goal is to help the family pay for funeral costs and medical expenses. As of Wednesday, Feb. 7, more than $24,400 has been raised.

"This has been a traumatic event for our family and we are still trying to process this devastating and unexpected loss," Garamella said. 

"The thing I will remember most about [Amanda] was her funny personality and bright smile. No matter what the situation was she could find humor in it. Her ability to bring laughter into my life was effortless and I will forever miss her."

A funeral was held on Thursday, Jan. 18 at noon at the Church of Saint Philomena in Livingston.

To view the fundraiser, click here. To view her obituary, click here.

