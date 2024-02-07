Support Swells After Livingston Resident Amanda Magenheim Dies Of Asthma Attack, 21

A devoted Nittany Lion, Magenheim made the Dean's List every semester and dreamed of becoming an occupational therapist, according to her obituary. She is survived by her parents, Donna and Sanford, her sisters, Alyssa and Erica, and numerous other family members and friends, her obituary reads.

The fundraiser was organized by Magenheim's cousin, Julia Garamella and its goal is to help the family pay for funeral costs and medical expenses. As of Wednesday, Feb. 7, more than $24,400 has been raised.

"This has been a traumatic event for our family and we are still trying to process this devastating and unexpected loss," Garamella said.

"The thing I will remember most about [Amanda] was her funny personality and bright smile. No matter what the situation was she could find humor in it. Her ability to bring laughter into my life was effortless and I will forever miss her."

A funeral was held on Thursday, Jan. 18 at noon at the Church of Saint Philomena in Livingston.

