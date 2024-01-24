'Always The Underdog:' Toms River Fighter Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame

Frankie "The Answer" Edgar was named as the first UFC Hall of Fame inductee for 2024. The UFC announced his acceptance into MMA's most exclusive club during UFC 297 in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The UFC released a video tribute to Edgar's career when making the announcement.

"Undersized, always the underdog, everyone could see themselves in Frankie," UFC commentator Din Thomas said in the video. "Frankie was really the first fighter to prove that size wasn't the most important thing in a fight."

Edgar fought in UFC's lightweight division and captured the championship in 2010 by defeating BJ Penn at UFC 112. He defended his title belt three times, but gave it up after losing to Benson Henderson at UFC 144 in 2012.

Despite his success, the five-foot-six Edgar still appeared undersized compared to his fellow 155-pound fighters.

"He fought guys that were towering over him," said Paul Felder, a commentator who also used to fight as a lightweight. "They were so much bigger than him, but Frankie had that dog in him."

Edgar, 42, said his UFC Hall of Fame induction was a surprise and a special moment.

"The best strokes you get is from your peers," Edgar said during an interview on the ESPN+ broadcast. "To get it from these guys, we all were in the same pursuit, to get the acknowledgement from these guys is amazing."

Edgar began his competitive fighting career as a wrestler at Toms River High School East. According to his website, Edgar made it to the state championship tournament three times, including a second-place finish in his junior year.

The township government of Toms River congratulated Edgar on his induction.

"Frankie remains active in training tomorrow's future champions and is very active in our community," the township posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 24. "Congratulations champ!"

In 2000, Edgar capped off his high school career by finishing in second place at the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) senior national tournament. He's listed on the NHSCA's wall of fame.

Edgar went on to grapple at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, qualifying for the NCAA Division I nationals all four years. He's also in the Clarion athletics hall of fame with a 120-55 record wrestling for the Golden Eagles in the 141-pound weight class.

After college, Edgar made the switch from the wrestling mat to the octagon. He began MMA training with fellow Toms River fighter Rob Guarino and eventually joined the Grace Barra team with Ricardo Almeida from Hamilton Township.

Edgar won his first UFC fight in February 2007 by defeating Tyson Griffin at UFC 67. He went on to win five of his next six bouts before earning a shot at the lightweight championship belt in April 2010.

A massive underdog, betting lines had Edgar at +620 to beat title holder BJ Penn at UFC 112. Edgar went the distance and beat Penn by unanimous decision. His victory was nominated for "Best Upset of the Year" at the 2010 ESPY Awards.

UFC 112 was an example of the resilience Edgar showed his entire career. He's second in UFC history in total time spent in the octagon, fighting for seven hours, 57 minutes, and ten seconds.

Edgar is also tied for second for most "Fight of the Night" bonuses with eight. The award is given to the two fighters who competed in the most impressive fight of a UFC event.

Edgar also has the third-most significant strikes in UFC history, landing 1,801. He's also sixth all-time in takedowns with 73.

The UFC Hall of Fame was founded in 2003 in Las Vegas and the 2024 induction ceremony will take place this summer.

