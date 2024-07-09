PA Gravestone Thief's Brother Bilked NJ Widow Out Of $5,000, Indictment Says

Jerry J. Stefan, 49, of Gladwyne, PA, has been indicted alleging he bilked a Deptford, NJ widow out of $5,054 for a gravestone she never received for her late husband.

He's the brother of a Pennsylvania gravestone dealer already charged in three states with defrauding gravestone customers.

A Gloucester County grand jury indicted Jerry J. Stefan on June 26 on a charge he never provided a gravestone or returned the money he took. He was indicted on a third-degree charge of failure to make a lawful disposition (see the indictment attached).

The FBI posted an online request form seeking complaints from gravestone customers who think they were defrauded by the Stefans.

Jerry's brother, Gregory John Stefan Jr., 53, allegedly took money for a headstone and then failed to deliver for his customer, police in Vineland previously said.

Stefan and his father, Gregory John Stefan, Sr., who was involved in other businesses with his son, have residences in Conshohocken, Upper Darby, and Havertown, PA, records show.

FBI Philadelphia is seeking to identify potential victims of the Stefans monument fraud.

The FBI is presently investigating the business practices of Gregory Stefan, Jr. and Gerard Stefan, Sr., as well as a number of headstone/memorial sales companies with which they are affiliated (including but not limited to 1843, LLC; 1843 Alessi Memorial; Colonial Memorials Inc.; Gallagher Memorials; and Lifestone by Stefan). This investigation concerns, among other charges, possible wire fraud violations, the FBI said.

