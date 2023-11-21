All New Cars Must Be Electric Come 2035 In New Jersey: Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that by 2035 all new vehicle sales in New Jersey will be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV), with the transition beginning in 2027.

Advanced Clean Cars II, which takes effect on Dec. 18, requires manufacturers of passenger cars and light-duty trucks to meet an annual ZEV requirement intended to increase the percentage of electric vehicles sold in the state.

The filing also mandates traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles meet more stringent emission standards.

With the new rule, vehicle manufacturers must ensure that 43 percent of their annual production volume in 2027 is EVs. The percentage increases each year, peaking at 100 percent in 2035 and thereafter.

“The steps we take today to lower emissions will improve air quality and mitigate climate impacts for generations to come, all while increasing access to cleaner car choices," Murphy said. "These new standards will preserve consumer choice and promote affordability for hardworking New Jerseyans across the state.”

According to the state, 12 percent of new vehicle sales in New Jersey are electric vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles have increased 50 percent over the past year, the state said.

Since 2019, the state has funded 2,980 charging stations with 5,271 ports at 680 locations.

