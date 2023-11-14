Ali Stroker Comes Home For Book Signing

Stroker, is signing copies of her new children's book "Cut Loose" at Bookends in Ridgewood, the village where she was born and raised, on Saturday, Nov. 18.. In "Cut Loose," Nat faces the prospect of being not only the new kid in school, but the new kid in a wheelchair, according to a synopsis. While things start off slowly, she eventually makes a new best friend, gets a boyfriend, and takes part in a theatre competition as she aims to live out her dream of performing on Broadway, according to a synopsis.

The Ridgewood native is the first Broadway performer to appear on stage using a wheelchair and won a Tony for her performance in a revival of "Oklahoma!". This is Stroker's second children's book, having previously written "The Chance to Fly."

