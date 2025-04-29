Alex Karaban Returning To UConn, Aiming For Third National Title: 'My Heart Remains In Storrs'

UConn men's basketball star Alex Karaban announced he'll return to Storrs for his final year of NCAA eligibility. The Southborough, Massachusetts, sharpshooter calmed Huskies fans' nerves with an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 29.

Karaban was a key member of UConn's national title runs in 2023 and 2024. Despite the Huskies' second-round exit in a comparatively disappointing season, the 22-year-old earned second-team all-Big East honors in 2025.

The power forward said he felt there was unfinished business after his difficult junior season.

"I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard," Karaban posted. "Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right!"

Karaban will try to become the first Husky on the men's team to win three national titles in a career. He's one of a few UConn men to capture two championships, including fellow New England natives Donovan Clingan, Shabazz Napier, and Tyler Olander.

Notably, Karaban won't enter the NBA Draft process in his final college offseason. He declared for the draft and took part in NBA workouts before ultimately heading back to Storrs.

Before his announcement, Karaban hinted that he didn't want to test the professional waters again and felt compelled to make a definitive choice.

"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers," he posted. "Let's run it back one last time! #LastDance"

Karaban has been a crucial part of UConn's lineup in his first three seasons. After redshirting in 2021-22, he started all but one game in his first year, averaging 9.3 points and shooting 40.2% on three-pointers en route to the Huskies' first national title since 2014.

The former Algonquin Regional High School player took another step forward in his second season at UConn. Karaban increased his scoring average to 13.3 points and snagged 5.1 rebounds per game, starting every contest as the Huskies repeated as champions.

Despite improving to 14.3 PPG in 2024-25, Karaban didn't seem to have as successful of a junior season in Storrs. With defenses focusing on him more due to Clingan's departure, Karaban's shooting efficiency regressed a bit.

Karaban, already a team captain, is poised to be the Huskies' senior leader on a squad receiving top-five buzz on several "way too early top 25" rankings. The honor through outlets like ESPN and CBS Sports likely hinged on Karaban's decision.

Despite losing projected NBA lottery pick Liam McNeeley, the Huskies are bringing in some strong talent to reload. New additions include Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., Dayton graduate Malachi Smith, and ESPN's 14th-ranked high school recruit Braylon Mullins.

Head coach Dan Hurley has leaned on Karaban's wisdom on and off the court. The New Jersey native consulted Karaban before turning down an offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers in June 2024, the Connecticut Post reported.

Karaban began his high school career at Algonquin Regional before playing two seasons at New Hampton School, leading the New Hampshire team to the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class AAA tournament championship. Karaban then spent a senior semester at the renowned IMG Academy in Florida before enrolling at UConn in the spring of 2021.

The UConn women also have their own star-powered "Last Dance," with senior guard Azzi Fudd deciding to come back and defend the Huskies' national championship in 2025-26.

