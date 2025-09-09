Alert Resident Helps Cops Bust Bergen County Burglary Suspect: Chief

On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 5:14 a.m., Teaneck police received a report of a burglary in progress, according to Chief Andrew McGurr. The caller said a man abandoned a bicycle in front of a vacant house under construction, then went inside and took a portable generator. The resident gave officers a detailed description of the suspect and the direction in which he fled, McGurr said.

Responding officers found a man matching the description nearby. He was identified as Willie Carter, according to the chief. Police said a portable generator was found on the sidewalk close to where Carter was stopped, consistent with the caller’s account.

After speaking with a witness, officers arrested Carter, who had gloves and a knife believed to have been used to enter the home, the chief said. The bicycle left at the scene is also believed to be stolen, McGurr noted.

Carter was charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of burglary tools. He was processed at Teaneck Police Headquarters and taken to the Bergen County Correctional & Rehabilitation Center.

Chief McGurr thanked the resident who reported the incident. “This incident underscores the vital role that community members play in keeping our neighborhoods safe,” he said. “We thank the alert resident who reported the suspicious activity, which allowed our officers to respond quickly and make an arrest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 or Bergen Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.