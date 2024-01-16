'Most Fresh Baklava:' Popular Turkish Bakery Opens Second Location In Bergen County

Aleria Bakery and Cafe, which has a location in Cliffside Park, celebrated the grand opening of its new location in New Milford at 160 Henley Ave. on Monday, Jan. 15.

Aleria specializes in Turkish delicacies and the Cliffside Park location, at 672 Anderson Ave., has drawn acclaim since it opened in 2021.

On Yelp, it has a rare five-star rating.

"The best most fresh baklava that I could find in the US," said one Yelp reviewer. "Service is great, ambiance is cute, and most important of all they use honey in their baklava."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.