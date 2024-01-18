Aldi Opening In Wayne

Aldi, a German supermarket chain, will be opening at the Plaza Square Shopping Center at 625 Hamburg Turnpike in the township, according to Regency Centers, which owns the shopping center.

The store will be 42,816 square feet, according to Regency Centers. An opening date has not been announced.

Tenants at Plaza Square include a Wendy's and a T-Mobile. Aldi's has 61 locations in the Garden State, according to its website.

