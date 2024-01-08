Alaska Airlines Canceling Flights Out Of Newark After Planes Grounded

Several Alaska Airlines flights out of airport have been cancelled, in the wake of a mishap where an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland was forced to make an emergency landing after a door panel blew off shortly after takeoff on Friday, Jan. 5. Several people suffered minor injuries and the door was later found in someone's backyard in Oregon.

The Federal Aviation Authority said it was ordering all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts with door plugs installed to be grounded pending an inspection, "significantly impacting" Alaska Airlines, the airline said.

According to flightaware.com, the following Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled out of Newark on Monday, Jan. 8:

A 6:29 p.m. flight to Seattle

A 5:45 p.m. flight to San Francisco

A 4:35 p.m. flight to Los Angeles (LAX)

A 7:35 p.m. flight to Los Angeles (LAX)

Flights to San Diego were also canceled over the weekend, according to flightaware.

" Cancellations will continue through the first half of the week," the airline said. "We encourage guests with travel plans to continue to check their email and alaskaair.com for updates."

