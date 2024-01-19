Light Snow Fog/Mist 27°

Joint Funeral Set For Union Family Slain In Murder-Suicide

A joint funeral service has been set for the Alarcon family, the Union family who authorities say were slain in a murder-suicide at the hands of their matriarch, the Union Funeral Home announced.

The Alarcon family.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice/Union Funeral Home
Sam Barron

A funeral mass for Andrea Alarcon, 41, Ruben Alarcon, 51, and their two children, Scarlett, 9, and Emma, 6, will be on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Michael's Church in Union. A private burial will follow.

Andrea is believed to have shot her husband and the girls in their home at 1329 Lincrest Terrace in Union, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. Then, she turned the gun on herself, authorities said. 

According to NBC New York, the harrowing discovery was made by sheriff's officers serving an eviction notice. The home was sold two months ago for $322,000 at a sheriff's sale, and the family had 60 days to leave or face eviction, the outlet said.

The four bodies were found at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. The murder weapon was next to Andrea's body, authorities said. 

The two children were students at Hannah Caldwell Elementary School, the Township of Union Schools announced in a statement.

