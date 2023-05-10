Alan Alda's Former Home Hits North Jersey Market At $1.79M (LOOK INSIDE)

The Bergen County home where actor Alan Alda, who played Hawkeye on the hit TV show, lived for almost 40 years is on the market for nearly $1.8 million.

The home at 177 Park Ave. in Leonia was listed for sale at the end of March by Rosemarie Bracco of Cavalier Realty Group.

Described as a "sought after Park Avenue location", the 3,500 square foot home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a tennis court on .5 acres of land.

The home also features a living room with a dual stone fireplace, a library with a powder room, a high-end kitchen with custom cabinets and an Italian sink and a two-car garage.

Alda, who was nominated for an Academy Award for "The Aviator" and appeared in several Woody Allen films, and his wife sold the home in 2002 for $740,000. The property taxes on the home are around $25,000 a year.

To view the listing, click here.

