Aisle Anxiety: Why Shoppers Turn Into 'Product Detectives,' Survey Says

In findings released Tuesday, Sept. 2, a national survey of 2,000 US adults by Talker Research for Traditional Medicinals explores how often people second-guess daily choices and why shopping aisles can feel like obstacle courses.

The study reports the average person makes about 50 decisions a day and second-guesses a large share of them. One in eight describe themselves as heavy overthinkers who scrutinize nearly every choice.

Roughly one quarter say simple decisions often feel stressful, a pattern that intensifies at the grocery store. There, one in four feel overwhelmed by options and more than one third experience “aisle anxiety.”

Respondents say it takes about four minutes to decide on each item, with nearly one third taking longer.

Many shoppers try to make that time count.

Seven in 10 want to be 100 percent certain about what goes in the cart, and a similar share say they are trying to be more deliberate.

More than one third call themselves “product detectives,” digging into labels, packaging, and certifications.

Most recognize badges such as organic and Fair Trade, though fewer can identify standards like FairWild or Fair for Life.

Researching is on the rise. Forty percent say they look into food products more than they did five years ago, scanning for “healthier for you,” non-toxic or “clean,” and no added sugar claims.

Sustainability and ethics matter too: many look for items that are sustainable, purpose-driven, or ethical, and nearly half view each purchase as an investment, especially if it supports wellbeing or lasts longer.

Trust and ingredient transparency help signal quality, and respondents say the time spent is worth it when a decision feels right and leaves a clear conscience.

On average, they would pay 39 percent above retail for goods certified as ethical and sustainable.

