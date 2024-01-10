Airport Tech From Hackensack Charged With Child Endangerment

Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino was arrested on his 29th birthday last Friday, Jan. 5, after being reported to law enforcement authorities by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Wednesday, June 10.

The prosecutor said investigators from his office and Hackensack police found that Tarquino, a line service technician, “abused a child under the age of 13 in Hackensack and New Milford."

He didn’t elaborate.

Records show the allegations against Tarquino weren’t sexual in nature.

Tarquino -- who'd served his country in the U.S. Army -- made headlines in 2017, when Port Authority police said they found him passed out behind the wheel of his car outside their headquarters near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.

Tarquino was booked into the Bergen County Jail following his arrest late in the recent case last week. He was released on Saturday pending court action.

