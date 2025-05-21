Airline CEOs Urge Congress To Overhaul 'Outdated' Air Traffic Control Systems After EWR Issues

The top executives sent the open letter to Congress on Wednesday, May 21. The group showed its support for a federal modernization plan to replace decades-old technology and hire thousands of new air traffic controllers.

The letter was signed by executives from Alaska Airlines, American, Atlas Air, Delta, FedEx, JetBlue, Southwest, United, and UPS, along with the industry group Airlines for America.

"Right now, it's more expensive to continue supporting the technology and equipment from the 1980s than it is to buy a new [air traffic control] system," the letter read. "Ninety-two percent of the [Federal Aviation Administration's] facilities and equipment budget goes toward the maintenance of these outdated systems."

The executives' message comes after several high-profile failures at EWR airport. Dozens of departures were delayed on Sunday, May 11, due to an outage at the Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility in Philadelphia, which manages Newark's airspace.

This was the third major issue at EWR in about two weeks. United CEO Scott Kirby warned that the FAA's problems have forced the airline to cut 35 daily round-trip flights at Newark.

Kirby urged the FAA to cap the number of flights into the airport and fast-track infrastructure investments.

"First and most importantly, all the flights in and out of EWR are absolutely safe," Kirby said on Wednesday, May 7. "When there are FAA issues - technology outages, staffing shortages, etc. - the FAA requires all airlines to slow down aircraft and/or cancel flights to maintain the highest levels of safety."

The airline executives have also asked for at least $31 billion to be spent on air traffic control upgrades, CNBC reported. House lawmakers are currently weighing legislation that includes $12.5 billion for improvements.

The FAA is short by about 3,500 air traffic controllers nationwide.

"Air traffic controllers should not be operating with corroded copper wiring, floppy disks and physical strips of paper with flight numbers," the letter said. "Improving technology is critical to recruiting the air traffic controllers of the future. Our controllers are doing an amazing job under stressful working conditions. They do not need the added stress of potential technology failures."

The executives also cited a 2023 safety panel by the FAA, which found that low staffing levels and outdated systems were "eroding the margins of safety."

"This is unacceptable," the letter said. "US airlines, our pilots, flight attendants, technicians and ground employees will never compromise on safety. Congress must do the same."

US airlines estimate that they operate about 27,000 flights daily, carrying more than 2.7 million passengers.

