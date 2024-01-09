Light Rain 41°

Airhead: LaGuardia Traveler In Skunky Diaper Makes TSA Top 10 List

A traveler at LaGuardia Airport who stuffed pot into her adult diaper made the Top 10 list of unusual items snagged at TSA security checkpoints nationwide in 2023.

 Photo Credit: Transportation Security Administration
Jerry DeMarco
There were some doozies in the list released on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

They included:

  • A knife found hidden inside a prosthetic leg at Anchorage Airport;
  • Another knife stuffed inside a loaf of keto bread at Seattle-Tacoma Airport;
  • Throwing knives found in a carry-on at Boston-Logan;
  • A bag of meth inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder at -- where else? -- New Orleans Airport.

Running just behind the leader -- an inert explosive secreted in a Bang energy drink can found at Tulsa Airport -- was the adult diaper weed in Queens (top right in collage above).

It was found, of course, during a patdown, which was automatically triggered by a checkpoint scanner, said TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The woman wearing the weed-stuffed diaper wasn't just hiding It from the on-duty Transportation Security Administration gatekeepers, Farbstein said.

She was also hiding her traveling companion -- her mom, she said.

Now everyone knows.

It wasn't the only LaGuardia diaper bust last year:

BUNS & AMMO: LaGuardia TSA Finds Bullets Swaddled In Disposable Diaper

