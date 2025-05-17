Airbnb Expands With Private Cooking Experiences, Beauty Services In Major Update

Airbnb launched its services and experiences features on Tuesday, May 13. The short-term vacation rental platform also unveiled a redesigned app in time for the summer.

The new features are available in 260 cities for services and 650 cities for experiences. The features allow users to book professional offerings from within the app, even if that person isn't staying at an Airbnb.

Airbnb Services allows guests to book things like spa treatments, photography sessions, professional chefs, hair or makeup stylists, and prepared meals from chefs.

"People choose hotels for their services," said Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky. "People choose Airbnbs for the space. Now, we're giving you the best of both worlds — amazing homes with services that make them even more special."

All service providers are vetted for quality, licensing, and experience. According to Airbnb, hosts have an average of 10 years of experience and include "chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, award-winning photographers, and elite trainers."

Airbnb Experiences allow guests to book cultural activities and tours with local hosts.

"Today's travel activities offer no real connection to the city you're visiting," Chesky said. "The most authentic way to explore a city is with the locals who know it best. With Airbnb Experiences, don’t just see a place — experience it."

Experiences include touring Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris with an architect from its restoration, making ramen with a Michelin-starred chef in Tokyo, and riding on horseback through historical Inca sites with an Andean cultural expert. Airbnb has also offered special "Originals" experiences with celebrities like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Airbnb says the experiences are also vetted qor quality, with "a focus on expertise, reputation, and authenticity." Guests can use the app to see who else is attending, message participants, and stay in touch.

The revamped Airbnb app now bundles vacation rentals, services, and experiences together.

"Since 2010, the Airbnb app has been designed to do one thing: book a home," the company said. "With the launch of services and experiences, we rebuilt the app from the ground up so you can easily book everything in one place."

The app includes a redesigned Explore tab, real-time trip itineraries, and improved messaging with video sharing and payment tools. Hosts also have new tools to manage listings for homes, services, and experiences.

The upgrades come after Airbnb rolled out total price display globally in April, ahead of the Federal Trade Commission's new rule banning "junk fees."

