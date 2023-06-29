Air Quality Index Reaches Unhealthy Levels As Wildfire Smoke Descends On NJ

While it's nothing like it was in early June, the smoke on Thursday, June 29 was enough to prompt a "code orange" in most of the state.

In other words, unhealthy air quality out there.

According to maps from AirNow.Gov, the majority of New Jersey had an air quality index (AQI) of about 100.

Western areas closer to Philadelphia were under "code red" with an AQI around 155. Northeastern areas bordering the Hudson Valley were "code yellow" with an AQI in the 60s.

Friday was expected to be slightly better.

Click here to check your town's AQI and forecast.

